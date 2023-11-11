‘He didn’t deserve that:’ Family speaks out after fatal shooting of Army veteran in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. – A news conference Saturday morning at Ocoee police Headquarters featured statements from the family of an Army veteran who was fatally shot Thursday night.

Police continue searching for the person or people whom they say shot 60-year-old Gregory C. Reed multiple times at a gas station near a busy Ocoee intersection.

Reed’s daughter, Diedre Anderson, and his cousin, Tyrone Scott, joined Ocoee officers to plead to the public for information in Reed’s death.

“For somebody to hurt this man like they did, it is wrong. He didn’t deserve that. He deserved to be here today, and I am mad that he has to be taken like that, from somebody being selfish, to hurt an innocent man, it is wrong. I wish it was a way — I even talked to God to ask him, could he please bring him back? And I did it several times because I miss him. We was at his mother’s birthday party on Sunday,” Scott said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Gregory C. Reed (Ocoee Police Department)

The department has already shared some information regarding a suspect vehicle, describing it as a silver or white Mercedes-Benz SUV occupied by one or two individuals who were observed shooting at Reed’s vehicle near the gas pumps of a BP gas station on the northeast corner of Clark and Silver Star roads.

When police arrived, they located Reed’s SUV, which had crashed into a parked car some distance away from the gas pumps. The crash happened after Reed was shot, according to police.

Reed was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A silver or white Mercedes-Benz SUV. (Ocoee Police Department)

Police released new video Saturday. Officers said that at some point, the person or people inside the Mercedes-Benz opened fire, hitting Reed’s dark-colored car. In the video, you can see Reed driving off before police say he ended up crashing into a car at the nearby Publix.

“We believe there may have been some kind of verbal exchange prior to witnesses hearing the gunshots,” said Lt. Mireya Iannuzzi.

Ocoee police said the exchange happened near Pump No. 1, adding they’re working to track down and go through more red light camera footage and surveillance video in the area to determine the path of the suspect vehicle.

“Please help us. Please. We are a family in dire of need and we need a resolution to solve this case,” Scott said.

Anderson, Reed’s oldest daughter, said it’s devastating.

“My dad was simply minding his business, going to work, getting off, going to take care of my siblings. He was not doing anything to anybody,” Anderson said. “He loved his family, he loved his kids, he took care of his kids, he sacrificed a lot.”

No arrest has been made at the time of this report.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Ocoee detectives at 407-905-3160 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: