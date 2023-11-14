2 shot at Kwik Stop parking lot, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – Detectives are investigating after a shooting outside of a Kwik Stop convenience store in Ocala on Monday evening, according to the police department.

Police said that the shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. at the store’s parking lot, found at 2066 W. Silver Springs Blvd.

Upon arrival, police said they found two shooting victims who had suffered non-life-threatening wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at (352) 369-7000.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

