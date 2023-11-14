Football and marching bands: Who will win the 25th annual Florida Classic?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Classic, the annual rivalry game between HBCUs Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M, returns to Orlando for its 25th year.

According to the event’s website, the game has now seen more than 2 million spectators attend the game since its inception.

Admission to the game includes the high-stepping, world-famous halftime show featuring the Marching Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman and the Marching “100″ from FAMU.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Leading up to the big game, there are several events including a diversity job fair and the Battle of the Bands at the Amway Center.

FAMU remains the overall championship leader, with the series sitting at 45-24-1, thanks in large part to their early success. But, over the last two decades, FAMU has has 11 wins while B-CU has won 13 victories out of the last 24 games.

Last year, FAMU won the game 41-20.

