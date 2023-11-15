Florida Classic is a touchdown for Orlando, HBCUs, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The excitement is already brewing about the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic. It’s the big rivalry game this Saturday between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday.

“We benefit in this town of having north of 50,000 people in the stadium and $30 million of economic impact,” said Steve Hogan, president of Florida Citrus Sports.

News 6 walked down the new practice field at Bethune-Cookman University Wednesday with Athletic Director Reggie Theus. He’s all pumped up and ready for the game.

“When you think about in totality what this really means. I’m trying to build a championship culture and when I talk about our kids, we have to show our kids what success looks like,” Theus said.

He said the Classic helps the university’s bottom line each year, including funding in part many academics and athletics programs, like improvements to their athletic facilities.

“If you’re going to build a championship culture, you have to have facilities in today’s world,” Theus said. “We’re going to make it a wildcat lounge and put some academics in there, we’re finally going to have an equipment room.”

Larry Robinson Is the president at Florida A&M University. News 6 spoke to him via Zoom after leaving a recruitment fair in St. Pete.

“A great time to come out and share in the richness of the culture of these great institutions,” Robinson said.

The Classic is the culmination of several days of events, including a Diversity Job Fair and the Battle of the Bands on Friday, and a Fanfest on Saturday before the game. See all of the events on the Florida Classic website.

There is also a game day guide that includes information on bags, prohibited items, parking, tailgating and how to catch the free shuttle on the Florida Classic website.

