Asian Lantern Festival returns to Central Florida Zoo

A display at the Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo.

SANFORD, Fla. – The popular Asian Lantern Festival is returning to the Central Florida Zoo this weekend.

Head “Into the Wild” for two months when the Central Florida Zoo transforms at night into its Asian Lantern Festival.

From Nov. 17 through Jan. 14, guests can view more than 30 “larger-than-life displays of illuminated sculptures depicting animals, plants, and traditional Chinese elements.”

There will be thousands of LED lights around the zoo on a 3/4 mile path.

The festival celebrates the “art, beauty and wonder of traditional Asian lantern festivals,” the zoo’s website said.

Limited tickets are available each time and they can be purchased online here.

