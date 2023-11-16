Your Florida Daily: Flooding rains close Broward County schools, drone delivery launches at Tampa-area Chick-fil-A

Port Orange police (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Port Orange homeowner shoots, kills intruder, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homeowner has shot and killed a person who was trying to break into their home overnight, according to police in Volusia County.

It happened just after midnight Thursday in Port Orange. Police say the homeowner noticed someone trying to get inside and opened fire.

Details about the identity of the homeowner and the person shot, as well as whether the shooting was justified, have not been released.

flooding in Davie (WPLG)

Flooding rains lash South Florida

Heavy rains leave several roads in South Florida underwater.

It’s part of a system that’s bringing rain, winds, and dangerous surf to most of the state.

People in Miami and up the coast have been seeing torrential downpours over the past two days. That’s led to widespread flooding and stalled cars.

With the bad conditions, classes have been cancelled today in Broward County.

South Florida could see up to 10 inches of rain by the end of the day.

Chick-fil-A opens new restaurant in Miami Gardens. (Chick-fil-A/ Miami Gardens)

Chick-fil-A store launches drone delivery pilot program

Chicken sandwich drone delivery has arrived in the Tampa Bay area.

According to a post on Facebook, Chick-fil-A is now offering free delivery via drones for customers near its store in Brandon.

The franchise announced the service is available for a limited time, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chick-fil-A didn’t say how far away the drone can deliver those delicious nugget and waffle fries, but ordering is as easy as selecting “Chick-fil-A Delivery” on the app.

A video posted to the store’s social media pages shows the meal being carefully placed into a white box padded with paper packaging, flown to the customer and carefully lowered down to the ground.

Brandon is just one of a small number of cities where the company is testing out the technology.

Parker through truss bridge, built in 1931 by the Austin Brothers Bridge Company of Atlanta. Now abandoned. (State Archives of Florida)

Random Florida Fact

Floating along the Suwannee River in Live Oak, Florida, you’ll likely spot an abandoned bridge overhead covered with colorful spray paint.

The Suwannee Springs Bridge — also referred to by locals as “The Bridge to Nowhere” — has become an ever-changing canvas for graffiti.

The truss bridge was built in 1931 and remains open for foot and bike traffic or anyone who has an artistic message to share.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.