Florida man accused of trying to kill family in argument over late grandma’s phone

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested Monday night after shooting at his family last month, according to the Orlando Police Department.

William Stovall, 27, made his first appearance in front of a judge Tuesday morning following his arrest.

Police said the shooting was reported on Oct. 30 at a home along Fitzgerald Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they discovered Stovall had taken off from the scene and two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Photograph of William Stovall, 27, included in an arrest warrant (Orlando Police Department)

Investigators said they learned Stovall’s grandmother had passed away two weeks prior, and several people came to the home to help with cleanup.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

However, when a family member asked Stovall whether he had his grandmother’s phone, he replied, “You ain’t getting (expletive),” records show.

According to police, Stovall then began walking away before turning around, cussing at the family member and pulling out a gun. Stovall then fired the gun around 10 times at the family member and others, the warrant shows.

Stovall faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of attempted murder.

The judge granted Stovall a bond of $62,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: