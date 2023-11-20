Estranged husband to face charges after missing Winter Springs mother found shot to death, sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The estranged husband of a Winter Springs mother found shot to death in a storage unit will soon face charges in the case, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found dead inside a storage unit registered to her estranged husband, Cory Hill, located at 2400 Wiggins Road after deputies received a 911 call about an odor coming from one of the units.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Sunday during a news conference that Hill is the prime suspect in her disappearance and death.

“We’re not looking for anyone else. He will be charged with the murder, eventually, in this case,” Mina said.

Hill already faced a judge last Monday and was charged with four counts of attempted murder for shooting at his girlfriend and family on Nov. 12, which was the same day Rucker was reported missing.

Rucker was reported missing out of Winter Springs after being last seen on Saturday, Nov. 11. Last week, police released a photo showing Rucker with Hill on the day she was last seen.

The woman’s family members and loved ones gathered at a park for a vigil, following the sheriff’s news conference.

“My sister should’ve never been in that situation,” said Clarence Thorton, Shakeira Rucker’s younger brother. “Not in a million years would I thought my sister would’ve ever been in that situation, so if you’re going through anything like this please find help.”

The state attorney’s office said charges are forthcoming for Hill.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-799-7233. In Central Florida, the Harbor House offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.