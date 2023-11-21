Orlando 7-Eleven worker accused of murder after shooting at his workplace

James Trevon Felix, 23, was taken into custody on Monday, according to Orlando police.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 7-Eleven worker was arrested on Monday after a fatal shooting at his workplace last week, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In a release, police said that they responded to a 7-Eleven at 3355 Vineland Road on Friday around 2 a.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

Upon arrival, police found 30-year-old Wolf Lindor, who died at the scene from a gunshot wound, the release shows.

On Monday, police said that 23-year-old James Felix — who was employed at the 7-Eleven — was identified as the shooter.

James Trevon Felix, 23 (Orange County Jail)

Felix was taken into custody and faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: