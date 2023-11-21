How technology is shaping our lives

ORLANDO, Fla. – We often forget just how advanced technology has become.

Fifty years ago, there was no such thing as the internet, personal computers, disposable cameras, CDs or DNA fingerprinting.

Now, we can build things like rocket parts using 3D printers, ride in self-driving shuttles and even train computers to learn and think.

Artificial intelligence may be one of the most transformational technologies ever created by humans — and it’s only getting better.

Fei-Fei Li, known as the “Godmother of A.I.,” shared solutions about ways we can use artificial intelligence for good.

Society can come up with ways to regulate A.I. Slow down the pace of development so that scientists can understand problems with A.I., such as bias. Only use A.I. to enhance human work rather than replace it.

How it’s being used

At this point, most people have heard of Chat GPT — a technology that allows you to have human-like conversations with a chatbot.

Artificial intelligence is already being used in healthcare, stock investing and even by local governments looking to recoup lost tax revenue.

News 6 Anchor Erik von Ancken spoke to the leader of a tech company that’s using software to hunt down illegal vacation rentals in Florida.

This A.I. software is already in use in more than half the country and here in Central Florida.

This solution comes with a high price tag.

In the case of Brevard County, the cost of finding these illegal rentals far outpaces the amount of lost tax revenue, Decker estimates, it would generate.

So let’s focus on a more affordable technology.

In Sumter County, the sheriff’s office is relying on high-tech drones to save lives and taxpayer money.

If you’re wondering how much each of these costs they’re about $10,000 when you consider the extra batteries and special cameras.

Consider this — just flying the helicopter could easily run $10,000 in just one night.

On the ground, life-saving technology is becoming standard in our cars and trucks.

Car crashes remain the leading cause of death in the United States, and over the last 50 years, we’ve seen huge advances in safety technology.

News 6 Anchor Lisa Bell looks at the solutions for a safer drive.

Read more about the Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) here.

When safety technology goes wrong

Over the last year, there’s been a surge in 911 calls in Florida and across the United States, and News 6 has learned it’s because of a well-intentioned technology feature.

According to the National Emergency Number Association, also known as NENA, this spike is from people accidentally calling 911 because of a feature on Android phones.

Solutionaries Host Louis Bolden went to a communications center to see the impact the rise in calls is having in Flagler County.

Google sent News 6 a statement saying it is working on making sure each device is able to get the latest software updates and recommends contacting the phone’s manufacturer if you need help.

While we’re on the topic of cell phones, there’s a growing movement to cut down on screen time — especially for kids during school hours.

CBS News’ Meg Oliver takes us to one school that found a solution to smartphone distractions.

The technology isn’t new but the company “Yondr” estimates they saw a 150% increase in schools using them in 2023 with more than 2,000 schools participating.

Read more about how the technology is being used in schools here.

Earlier this year, people attending comedian Dave Chappelle’s Orlando show were required to place their cell phones and other mobile devices in “Yondr Bags” so that they couldn’t be used during the performance.

