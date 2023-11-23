Sumter deputies locate 79-year-old man missing out of Bushnell area

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: James McCrimon has been located after he was reported missing early Thanksgiving Day, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL: Sumter County deputies announced Thursday that a man with early stages of dementia had gone missing out of the Bushnell area.

James McCrimon, 79, was last seen very early in the area of Oak Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

McCrimon is around 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and gray and white hair, deputies said. He was reportedly last seen wearing black and red pants and a navy blue shirt.

Deputies said that McCrimon left on foot and it was unknown where he would be going.

Anyone who sees McCrimon or has knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or 911.

