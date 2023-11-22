Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Apopka woman with dementia

Betty Jean Stuckey (left) and her blue, 2018 four-door Kia with UF Gators tag No. HVB1Q (right)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old woman reported missing out of Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Betty Jean Stuckey was last seen Tuesday at home — in the area of the 3600 block of Rollin O Lane — wearing a pink jacket and a pink dress. She’s 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, authorities described on social media. She may also be wearing a black-haired wig, according to FDLE.

Stuckey left home in a blue 2018 Kia Optima with Florida Gators tag HVB1Q that was last observed driving south at Orange Blossom Trail and Winter Rose Drive in Orlando, authorities said.

She is considered endangered because she suffers from dementia, according to deputies.

Anyone who sees Stuckey or has knowledge of her whereabouts is urged to call 407-836-4357, 407-254-7000 or 911 with the information.

No other details were shared.

