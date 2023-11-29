Trash into treasure: Orlando-based soap recycling company seeks to ‘Clean the World’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever wonder what happens to the leftover soap bars and shampoo bottles you use at hotels?

Some of it goes to the local organization “Clean the World,” where it all gets recycled before being shipped to worldwide charities in need of hygiene products.

“We’ve distributed 80 million bars of soap to children and families in 127 countries,” said Shawn Seipler, CEO of Clean the World.

Seipler said his company partners with over 8,000 hotels worldwide that donate discarded soap and plastic amenity bottles.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Volunteers with Marriott Vacations Worldwide helped sort out bar soaps Wednesday.

“It’s not just giving access to hygiene but also being able to diverge plastic from landfills and recycle it, and we’ve made an incredible amount of contribution with over 123,000 bottles that have been diverted,” said Charlotte de La Plaine with Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Carlos Anderson, who has been working at the company for about 15 years, is known as the “soap whisperer” because he makes sure all the soap bars are sanitized.

“(We are) saving lives each and every day from one piece or bar of soap at a time, that you just leave in a hotel,” Anderson said.

Clean the World also partners with local schools, like Quest Kids Academy, where students can come and volunteer.

“The fulfillment I get to see (in) our team members and our employees and the growth they’ve had is amazing,” Seipler said.

To learn more about Clean the World, visit its website by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: