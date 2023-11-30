Marion deputies search for domestic battery suspect who cut ankle monitor during pre-trial release

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man awaiting trial in Marion County — accused of beating a victim — is now on the lam after cutting off his ankle monitor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kevin Bohlin, 26, of Ocala, was arrested on Nov. 4, charged with felony battery and ordered to participate in an electronic location device program as part of his pre-trial release conditions, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

According to court records, the victim was beaten on Nov. 3 while in a car with Bohlin, who’s accused of punching the victim in the face with a closed fist and punching the victim in the ribs. The victim later ran from the vehicle to the nearest residence seeking help, where the individual who ultimately called dispatchers said that the victim had appeared on their doorstep “bloody and beaten up,” according to the document.

Bohlin entered a not guilty plea on Nov. 9, posted a $2,000 bond on Monday and reportedly cut his ankle monitor around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. Bohlin’s location was henceforth unknown, deputies said on social media.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Though a warrant has since been issued for Bohlin’s arrest on charges of tampering with an electronic monitoring device and violation of pre-trial release, the sheriff’s office has requested any help in “getting this violent man off the streets,” the post states.

Anyone who sees Bohlin or has information on his whereabouts was urged to call 352-732-9111, or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 to remain anonymous, referencing 23-64 in tips either way.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day at 800-799-7233.

Harbor House of Central Florida offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline, reachable at 407-886-2856.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: