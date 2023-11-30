53º
Uncle of girl killed in Pine Hills shooting spree pushes for gun safety

T’Yonna Major, 9, was fatally shot back in February

Troy Campbell, Reporter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The uncle of an Orange County girl shot and killed last February met with county leaders on Wednesday to advocate for change.

Dominick Major said that since the death of his niece, 9-year-old T’Yonna Major, his family has been focused on raising awareness.

“We need help to help more people,” he said.

Dominick Major spoke to the Orange County Legislative Delegation to urge them to prioritize gun safety.

“She believed in humanity. She wanted to help the homeless. She would give her toys away to children at Christmas time to make sure they had gifts,” he said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said T’Yonna Major was shot and killed by 19-year-old Kieth Moses in February.

Dominick Major said it’s important for all communities in Central Florida to take the issue of gun violence seriously.

“That’s our community. So we have to take pride in it. We have to change the narrative. Otherwise, people will write us off as what they see,” he said.

