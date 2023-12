SANFORD, Fla. – A 64-year-old woman was shot by her son late Sunday in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street, not far from Canaan Avenue near Sanford.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed the woman was shot in her arm and suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

The victim’s son fled the area after the shooting, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

