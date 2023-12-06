56º
These US cities are aging the fastest. How many are in Florida?

People ages 65 and older made up 11.8% of the state’s population in 2022

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Photo by Eduardo Barrios on Unsplash (Unsplash)

Everyone likes to say Florida is the state for old people. But how true is that really?

On Monday, the U.S. Money Reserve reported that people ages 65 and older made up 11.8% of the state’s population in 2022 — an increase of 2.6% over the past decade.

Meanwhile, this same group made up 17.3% of the national population — an increase of 3.6% since 2012.

This means the elderly population of Florida is growing less quickly than the country as a whole.

According to the report, the state with the greatest number of elderly people in 2022 was Maine (22.6%), though Vermont (21.6%) and Florida (21.6%) tied for second on that list.

However, the report also breaks down the data to show which cities have the greatest growth of elderly residents between 2012 and 2022.

Of the 341 cities in that report, 26 Florida cities made the list. They are as follows:

RankFlorida City65+ Population Share (2012)65+ Population Share (2022)Growth
5Cape Coral17.6%25.1%7.5%
17Coral Springs8.6%14.6%6%
35Miramar7.5%12.7%5.2%
44Pembroke Pines15.3%20.3%5%
47Port St. Lucie17.2%22.2%5%
75St. Petersburg17.1%21.5%4.4%
97Hollywood16.5%20.7%4.2%
133Brandon11.1%14.8%3.7%
145Gainesville7.5%11.1%3.6%
165Tallahassee8.3%11.7%3.4%
173Jacksonville11.7%15%3.3%
195Miami Gardens11.8%14.9%3.1%
209Ft. Lauderdale16%19%3%
229Pompano Beach17.4%20.1%2.7%
236Palm Bay18.3%20.9%2.6%
241Orlando9.2%11.8%2.6%
249Tampa10.9%13.4%2.5%
253West Palm Beach17.1%19.5%2.4%
274Clearwater21%23%2%
287Lakeland19.1%20.9%1.8%
298Miami15.6%17.3%1.7%
315Hialeah18.7%19.2%0.5%
319Riverview8.7%8.9%0.2%
325Lehigh Acres12.2%12%-0.2%
336Davie12.9%12%-0.9%
339Spring Hill23.3%22%-1.3%

The full ranking can be found by scrolling down to the media viewer below.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

