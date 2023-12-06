These US cities are aging the fastest. How many are in Florida?

Everyone likes to say Florida is the state for old people. But how true is that really?
On Monday, the U.S. Money Reserve reported that people ages 65 and older made up 11.8% of the state’s population in 2022 — an increase of 2.6% over the past decade.
Meanwhile, this same group made up 17.3% of the national population — an increase of 3.6% since 2012.
This means the elderly population of Florida is growing less quickly than the country as a whole.
According to the report, the state with the greatest number of elderly people in 2022 was Maine (22.6%), though Vermont (21.6%) and Florida (21.6%) tied for second on that list.
However, the report also breaks down the data to show which cities have the greatest growth of elderly residents between 2012 and 2022.
Of the 341 cities in that report, 26 Florida cities made the list. They are as follows:
|Rank
|Florida City
|65+ Population Share (2012)
|65+ Population Share (2022)
|Growth
|5
|Cape Coral
|17.6%
|25.1%
|7.5%
|17
|Coral Springs
|8.6%
|14.6%
|6%
|35
|Miramar
|7.5%
|12.7%
|5.2%
|44
|Pembroke Pines
|15.3%
|20.3%
|5%
|47
|Port St. Lucie
|17.2%
|22.2%
|5%
|75
|St. Petersburg
|17.1%
|21.5%
|4.4%
|97
|Hollywood
|16.5%
|20.7%
|4.2%
|133
|Brandon
|11.1%
|14.8%
|3.7%
|145
|Gainesville
|7.5%
|11.1%
|3.6%
|165
|Tallahassee
|8.3%
|11.7%
|3.4%
|173
|Jacksonville
|11.7%
|15%
|3.3%
|195
|Miami Gardens
|11.8%
|14.9%
|3.1%
|209
|Ft. Lauderdale
|16%
|19%
|3%
|229
|Pompano Beach
|17.4%
|20.1%
|2.7%
|236
|Palm Bay
|18.3%
|20.9%
|2.6%
|241
|Orlando
|9.2%
|11.8%
|2.6%
|249
|Tampa
|10.9%
|13.4%
|2.5%
|253
|West Palm Beach
|17.1%
|19.5%
|2.4%
|274
|Clearwater
|21%
|23%
|2%
|287
|Lakeland
|19.1%
|20.9%
|1.8%
|298
|Miami
|15.6%
|17.3%
|1.7%
|315
|Hialeah
|18.7%
|19.2%
|0.5%
|319
|Riverview
|8.7%
|8.9%
|0.2%
|325
|Lehigh Acres
|12.2%
|12%
|-0.2%
|336
|Davie
|12.9%
|12%
|-0.9%
|339
|Spring Hill
|23.3%
|22%
|-1.3%
The full ranking can be found by scrolling down to the media viewer below.
