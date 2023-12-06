These US cities are aging the fastest. How many are in Florida?

Everyone likes to say Florida is the state for old people. But how true is that really?

On Monday, the U.S. Money Reserve reported that people ages 65 and older made up 11.8% of the state’s population in 2022 — an increase of 2.6% over the past decade.

Meanwhile, this same group made up 17.3% of the national population — an increase of 3.6% since 2012.

This means the elderly population of Florida is growing less quickly than the country as a whole.

According to the report, the state with the greatest number of elderly people in 2022 was Maine (22.6%), though Vermont (21.6%) and Florida (21.6%) tied for second on that list.

However, the report also breaks down the data to show which cities have the greatest growth of elderly residents between 2012 and 2022.

Of the 341 cities in that report, 26 Florida cities made the list. They are as follows:

Rank Florida City 65+ Population Share (2012) 65+ Population Share (2022) Growth 5 Cape Coral 17.6% 25.1% 7.5% 17 Coral Springs 8.6% 14.6% 6% 35 Miramar 7.5% 12.7% 5.2% 44 Pembroke Pines 15.3% 20.3% 5% 47 Port St. Lucie 17.2% 22.2% 5% 75 St. Petersburg 17.1% 21.5% 4.4% 97 Hollywood 16.5% 20.7% 4.2% 133 Brandon 11.1% 14.8% 3.7% 145 Gainesville 7.5% 11.1% 3.6% 165 Tallahassee 8.3% 11.7% 3.4% 173 Jacksonville 11.7% 15% 3.3% 195 Miami Gardens 11.8% 14.9% 3.1% 209 Ft. Lauderdale 16% 19% 3% 229 Pompano Beach 17.4% 20.1% 2.7% 236 Palm Bay 18.3% 20.9% 2.6% 241 Orlando 9.2% 11.8% 2.6% 249 Tampa 10.9% 13.4% 2.5% 253 West Palm Beach 17.1% 19.5% 2.4% 274 Clearwater 21% 23% 2% 287 Lakeland 19.1% 20.9% 1.8% 298 Miami 15.6% 17.3% 1.7% 315 Hialeah 18.7% 19.2% 0.5% 319 Riverview 8.7% 8.9% 0.2% 325 Lehigh Acres 12.2% 12% -0.2% 336 Davie 12.9% 12% -0.9% 339 Spring Hill 23.3% 22% -1.3%

The full ranking can be found by scrolling down to the media viewer below.

