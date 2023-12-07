16-year-old shot to death in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday in Melbourne, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department said shots were fired around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Xavier Drive and Marshall Avenue. Officers found multiple shell casings but did not locate anyone nearby.

Minutes later, the boy arrived to Holmes Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds and died.

The teen’s name has not been released while police try to contact his family.

The department said this shooting and other recent shootings are being investigated to determine whether they’re connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

