Driver critically hurt after head-on crash with 3 cars in Marion County

First responders were called to a serious crash along County Road 326 on Thursday afternoon.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was critically hurt and two others were injured following a head-on car crash on Thursday afternoon, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

In a release, firefighters said they were called to the crash at 1:27 p.m. along County Road 326.

Upon arrival, rescue crews found one car with heavy damage and two other vehicles that suffered moderate damage, the release shows.

Fire officials said crews had to remove one of the vehicles to rescue a driver trapped in an adjacent car. That driver was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

In addition, two others involved in the crash were taken to hospitals, though they suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to first responders.