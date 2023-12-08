Ocoee police chief fired amid complaints about ‘targeted harassment’

OCOEE, Fla. – The former police chief of Ocoee was fired last month amid a series of complaints concerning her behavior, according to documents shared with News 6 on Thursday.

In a letter, City Manager Robert Frank told Police Chief Saima Plasencia that her last day of employment would be on Nov. 14.

Attached to the letter were complaints about Plasencia’s treatment of officers within the department.

One such complaint stemmed back to June, claiming that Plasencia had taken offense and harassed an officer after she didn’t hear them reply to her greeting.

“Basically, I believe she did not hear my reply of ‘Hi’ and jumped to the conclusion that I was actively disrespecting her...” the complaint reads. “A reasonable person would have assumed they just did not hear her if they appeared to be in a hurry to get to their vehicle as I was.”

A month prior — following a medical leave of absence — the officer reported that Plasencia had ignored them after they repeatedly greeted her in the break room.

The officer wrote that their relationship with Plasencia had soured at some point last year “for unknown reasons,” with the chief reportedly declining any attempts at communication.

Plasencia instead undermined the officer in front of others and spread rumors about them to others within the department, the complaint alleges.

“This targeted harassment from the Chief creates a hostile and unwelcoming work environment for me,” the officer wrote. “I have suffered so much and come so far, especially these past two months, to return to work only to feel unwanted and disrespected by my own Chief. I will not allow anyone including my Chief to point a finger at me and speak to me in a disrespectful manner.”

Other complaints make similar accusations, contending that Plasencia targeted certain employees she doesn’t like, encouraged gossip and played favorites with others.

“Moreover, the chief’s haphazard decision-making, devoid of any logical or strategic considerations for the betterment of the citizens of Ocoee or the department as a whole, is disheartening,” another complaint states.

Despite the complaints, there is no confirmation that they are linked to Plasencia’s termination.

In a statement on Tuesday, Frank provided News 6 with the following statement regarding the termination.

Chief Plasencia was relieved from her position several weeks ago after a decision to move the department in a different direction. There was no official misconduct involved in this personnel action. Deputy Chief Vincent Ogburn has been appointed Acting Chief in the interim. Ocoee City Manager Robert Frank

The letter and complaints can be read in the media viewer below.

