Man who climbed WKMG Tower will not be charged

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said the 43-year-old man who climbed the 400-foot tower outside of the WKMG-TV Studios will not be charged.

TIMELINE: Man safe after climbing 400-foot WKMG Tower

Police said the man climbed down from the tower around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Investigators said he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday News 6 traffic anchor Trooper Steve Montiero saw the man go into a secured area before climbing the tower.

Just after 11 a.m. police arrived at the television station on John Young Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail and tried to talk communicate with him through a bullhorn to get him to climb down.

Around 3 p.m. two Orlando firefighters started to climb the tower in hopes of bringing him down.

As firefighters got closer, the 43-year-old started to climb higher.

He eventually reached the top of the 400-foot tower.

Over the next four hours the man made his way down.

Around 7:30 p.m., he made it safely to the ground and first responders escorted him to a nearby ambulance.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.