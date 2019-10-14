WATCH LIVE: State rests in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - The state rested its case Monday in the first of two murder trials for Markeith Loyd.

Loyd, 44, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Sade Dixon, a pregnant mother of two, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. He will stand trial next year in Clayton's death.

Loyd wore a white, long-sleeve, checked, button-down shirt, but no tie, during Day 3 of testimony. He donned jail shoes and his feet were shackled, but they could not be seen by the jury from any angle, according to the judge. Loyd was not wearing an eye patch. He lost vision in his left eye during his arrest in January 2017.

The state's first witness Monday morning was Dr. Sara Zydowicz, an assoc medical examiner in Orlando. She explained her background and role, which she said is to establish the cause and manner of death of deceased individuals. She said she performs about 220 to 250 autopsies per year.

Zydowicz, who performed an autopsy on Dixon on Dec. 14, 2016, was shown several photos of Dixon's injuries, which were admitted into evidence over the defense's objections.

"If there are multiple gunshot wounds, I use the lettering system to refer to them," Zydowicz said. "I can't tell which ordered they happen, but it's a method of reference."

Zydowicz then detailed Dixon's eight gunshot wounds to the jury, telling them which part of her body they were located and whether the gun had been next to her skin when it was fired.

Zydowicz said her autopsy verified that Dixon was pregnant at the time of her death with what appeared to be a baby boy.

"The cause of death for Dixon was multiple gunshot wounds," she said. "The manner was homicide."

During cross examination, defense attorney Terry Lenamon asked Zydowicz ​​​​​​​if she could tell if all the wounds were direct hits or ricochets.

"It's possible they were ricochets," she said.

Juror dismissed

Over the weekend, Judge Leticia Marques ruled in the state's favor to dismiss a juror, stating, "I'm concerned about the fact that this juror's answers have been consistently misleading -- whether it's intentional or not, it is misleading"

The issue came to light when another juror said the woman had lied about her employment history. The state then learned that she also did not disclose in a questionnaire that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident as a teen.

Loyd, who faces the death penalty if convicted, could take the stand as early as Monday after the state rests its case.

Weekend testimony

Saturday marked the first full day of testimony. On Friday, after opening statements, jurors heard from the first deputy on the scene and saw body camera video of the shooting aftermath.

Dixon's two brothers and her parents also took the stand. The shooting happened when the whole family was home in December 2016.

Ronald Alan Stuart Jr., 29, Dixon's older brother, whom Loyd is accused of shooting during the same encounter, was the first of the family to testify.

Stuart testified he went outside the home to see his sister and Loyd arguing prior to the shooting.

Dixon's mother, father and younger brother also took the stand Friday, along with a neighbor who heard the shooting and the first responding deputy on the scene.

