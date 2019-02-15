WATCH News 6 Now: Search for missing Cocoa mom continues; I-4 Ultimate workers injured in fall

It's finally Friday, but you can't officially start your weekend without your daily dose of news and weather from News 6.

Missing woman

Authorities were conducting a search Friday near Bracco Pond Park after receiving a tip about a mother of four who recently went missing. Get the latest on the search and details on her disappearance.

I-4 Ultimate accident

Just days after work resumed on the I-4 Ultimate project following a safety review, three construction workers were injured in a fall. See what the construction company is saying about the injuries days after a worker died in a separate incident.

Meteor over Central Florida

Did you see it? That large "fireball" over Central Florida earlier this week was actually a meteor. See where sky watchers think it exploded.

Speedy 7-year-old

"Small but mighty" is just the phrase to describe this Florida 7-year-old who is smashing track and field records. Take a look at his statistics and see him in action.

Weekend plans

A chili cook-off and a wine festival are just two of many activities taking place in the Orlando area this weekend. See the full list of events to start making your plans.

Warm winter weekend

If you are looking to get outside and enjoy Central Florida, it's shaping up to be a picture-perfect weekend. Get the full forecast to find out how long the warm winter weather will last.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.