WATCH News 6 Now: Falcon Heavy launch updates; call in to help domestic violence victims with pets

Falcon Heavy launch

Pictured: Falcon Heavy’s 27 Merlin engines and three first-stage boosters. The engines generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. (Image credit: SpaceX)

We're just hours away from the planned liftoff of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, and things are already popping on the Space Coast. Find out when it's set to launch and how you can get live updates from News 6.

Black hole photo

Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration The Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, called EHT, is a global network of telescopes that captured the first-ever photograph of a black hole.

Researchers have released the first-ever photo of a black hole, captured in 2017 using a global network of telescopes. See the picture for yourself and what capturing the photo means to scientists.

Florida: 'Gunshine State'?

George Frey/Getty Images

Leading the nation with the highest number of concealed weapon permits, Florida is now nearing the 2 million mark for granting permits to civilians, allowing them to lawfully carry guns, according to new numbers. See how much the number of valid permits is growing each month and what some say the numbers suggest about public safety.

Sleep divorces

Courtesy of Pexels.

Do you love your partner but hate sleeping next to them? Or maybe you sleep just fine next to them but could sleep better alone? Find out why a study says nearly half of Americans prefer to sleep apart from their partners and why "sleep divorces" are working for them.

'Fortnite' too addicting?

Getty Images

If you have kids or know anyone into video games, you've definitely heard of "Fortnite" -- you know, the game that was blamed for 200 divorces last year. Prince Harry says it's too addictive and can have more of a hold on people than drugs or alcohol. Tell us whether you agree by voting in our poll.

Paws for Peace

Did you know 48 percent of survivors delay leaving an abusive situation to protect their pets? That statistic is just one reason News 6 has partnered with Harbor House to host a phone bank Wednesday afternoon ahead of its annual Paws for Peace walk, which raises money to help create a comfortable space where survivors and their pets can heal and bond. Get the number to call in and help make a difference.

90s on the way

It's been a wet start to the week in Central Florida, but drier air and 90 degree temperatures are on the way. See the full forecast to find out how long the heat will last and when rain returns.

