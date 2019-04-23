WATCH News 6: Officials urge residents to vaccinate against measles; Amazon returns get easier

How's your Tuesday going? It's about to get even better with today's rundown.

Driving change

Florida Legislature meets on April 23, 2019.

News 6's push to drive change on Florida roads continues Tuesday as two bills aimed at fighting distracted driving are read in the capital. Learn more about the bills and what they would mean if signed into law.

Bunny actually bad?

Remember that hopping mad Easter Bunny that took over the internet in that viral fight? According to a report, the bunny's bad behavior might be worse than we thought. See the report that lists the man behind the bunny suit as wanted in another state.

Measles warnings

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If you're not vaccinated, health officials are talking to you. With a sharp increase in measles cases across the country, including one documented in Florida last month, the Department of Health in Flagler County is encouraging residents and visitors who have not been immunized to get vaccinated. Read the warnings and find out how to protect yourself.

Amazon returns easier

Douglas McFadd/Getty Images

Online shopping giant Amazon is making its already easy return service even easier, with some help from your neighborhood Kohl's. Find out when you'll be able to return Amazon items -- without a box or label -- at all Kohl's stores.

Forecast full of sunshine

Natasha Bedingfield may have a pocketful of sunshine, but we've got something better: a forecast showing abundant sunshine for the days ahead. Get a look at how long the streak will last and how soon rain could return to dampen your plans.

