WATCH News 6 Now: How to help your child fall asleep; rain returns to forecast

Apartment fire

At least 32 people were left displaced after a massive apartment fire in Orlando. See the devastating damage and find out what's being done to help the victims.

Political debates

The candidates running to replace Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs are set to debate Wednesday evening. Get to know the candidates ahead of time and find out how you can watch the debate. The Republican candidates for Florida governor are also set to face each other at the podium Wednesday night. See where they stand on hot issues and watch the debate live on ClickOrlando.com.

Sleep hotline

Is your child having trouble sleeping? Mickey Mouse and his friends can help. Get the number to call Disney's new sleep hotline that's helping children and parents get more rest.

Coaster climb

Are you a daredevil? You may need to be for this: Busch Gardens is giving guests the chance to make their way to the top of roller coasters -- without riding them. See how you can get in on the fun and how long it's being offered.

Fortnite coaches

If your children have hopes of becoming a video game streamer, but they haven't quite mastered the skills they need, you can now hire a coach to help them reach their goals. See the new career that's making some coaches up to $25 an hour.

Astronaut training

Ever wanted to train like the astronauts? Now you can. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is giving children the opportunity to get hands-on experience with simulators that may have them ready to blast off to Mars. Find out how your child can get in on the fun.

HHN house unveiled

It's almost that time of year again, and the excitement over Universal's Halloween Horror Nights event is building. See the newest haunted house theme unveiled and find out how you can purchase tickets.

Back to school

Many Central Florida students are returning to school this week, but there's a lot of things parents need to know before then. See the list of things you need to cross off your to-do list before your child's first day.

Rain returning

After a few drier days in Central Florida, rain is making its way back to the forecast. Will it be here in time for your weekend? Check the full forecast to find out.

