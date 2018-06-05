Palm Bay 13-year-old indicted on attempted first-degree murder charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy who is accused of shooting two other juveniles last month, setting off a manhunt in Palm Bay, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on attempted first-degree murder charges.

Palm Bay police arrested the 13-year-old on May 21 after they said he forcibly entered a home on Rila Street and shot at three teens, striking two of them.

One victim was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne; the other was flown to Arnold Palmer hospital in Orlando.

Police said they believe the accused shooter had a conflict with one or more of the victims.

When police arrived to the home, the teen had already fled. He was captured about an hour after the shooting at a friend's home about a mile away on Ricardo Street, according to police reports and dispatch recordings.

Before indicting the 13-year-old, the Brevard County Grand Jury heard from four witnesses, Palm Bay police officers, crime scene and criminal investigators.

The teen was indicted as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, burglary with assault, two counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and shooting into a building.

The 13-year-old will be transferred from the Juvenile Justice Center to the Brevard County Jail.

