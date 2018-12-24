Settlement reached in death of toddler left in hot day care van

Crime scene tape, balloons and stuffed animals line the street in front of Little Miracles Academy in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, one day after 3-year-old Myles Hill was found dead in a day care van.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit tied to the case of a toddler who died after being left in a van at a local day care.

In August 2017, 3-year-old Myles Hill was left in a van for 12 hours at Little Miracles Academy day care after the van driver, Deborah St. Charles, forgot to drop off the child at the day care’s other location.

Late last week, a settlement was reached in a civil suit filed by Hill’s family against St. Charles and Little Miracles owner Audrey Thornton. Details of the agreement, however, were not made public.

Prosecutors charged St. Charles with aggravated manslaughter in Hill's death. After a series of mental competency hearings last fall, her trial is scheduled to begin in March.

There were two Little Miracles Academy day care centers in Orlando, but both locations are now permanently closed.



