Woman, 79, charged in Brevard hit-and-run that left motorcyclist injured

VIERA, Fla. - Authorities have charged a 79-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month that left a Brevard County motorcyclist seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Rosaloe Kascmer-Ryan, of Viera, turned herself in to investigators two weeks after fleeing the scene of the crash near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Viera Boulevard.

According to the crash report, Alexander Marchica, 31, of Melbourne, was riding his motorcycle south on U.S. 1 when Kascmer-Ryan, who was traveling north on U.S. 1, failed to yield while trying to turn onto Viera Boulevard.

The front of Kascmer-Ryan's Fiat Spider hit Marchica, throwing him from the motorcycle, the report said. Kascmer-Ryan then fled on Viera Boulevard and her vehicle was later found at a repair shop, according to troopers.

Marchica was treated for serious injuries at Holmes Regional, troopers said.

Kascmer-Ryan is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and was ticketed for violation of right of way, according to the report.

