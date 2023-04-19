Worth a thousand words📸

Howdy Florida Foodie friends,

It’s Thomas Mates, making a triumphant return to your inbox.

Check out that picture up there. Doesn’t that look delicious?

That photo was shared to PinIt by Joe Lovenow. He said that meal came from Norwood’s Tree House restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.

What about this photo here?

That is a “Honey Bee” cupcake from Creature Comforts in Animal Kingdom, according to pins user MOlife.

So, why am I showing you pictures of people’s delicious-looking meals? To illustrate the fact that there is now a Florida Foodie channel on PinIt!

I’ve posted a few pictures there myself. I hope all of you will take the time to share some pictures of meals you’ve made or had from all across the Sunshine State and beyond if you want.

Of course, there are a variety of categories to choose from, but let’s be real — foodie pictures are the best.

So, please post your pictures. You can even share recipes in the description and I promise to share as many as I can right here in this fine digital publication.

OK, let’s jump in.

Wess St. Victor said love and attention to detail are the secret spices that make his barbecue special. He is the owner of St. Vic’s Smoke Shack in Orlando’s Packing District. He is also an incredibly nice person.

He was very generous with his time and he practically fed our entire newsroom when he came to visit. Also, that pack of hungry journalists gave the food rave reviews.

St. Victor sat down with Candace Campos and Lisa Bell to talk all about barbecue, his wife, their eight kids and his business.

Small bites 🥓

Recently opened restaurants🍽️: New restaurants are always opening around Central Florida. Here is a look at some that just recently opened their doors. But, this story is only for Insiders, so be sure to sign up to access exclusive content and contests.

National Jelly Bean Day🍬: How is there not a jelly bean emoji? Anyway, as the name suggests, National Jelly Bean Day is fast approaching. If you want to learn some fun facts about the sweet treat, just click here.

Food and wine🥖🍷: The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will return to Walt Disney World beginning July 27. You can learn more details about the event here.

In case you missed the mayor🕶️: I mentioned last time we spoke that Guy Fieri made a stop in Winter Park. Florida Foodie’s Candace Campos got the chance to chat with the Food Network star, along with his business partner Robert Earl. You can see the whole interview here.

Something to try at home 🍽️

It has been hot and dry here in Florida. The perfect weather for a hearty soup. I kid, of course, but I also just could not think of another recipe for today. So, we are making potato leek soup. It is delicious, easy and it can be eaten hot or cold.

The recipe is adapted from one by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt.

Potato Leek Soup (Mates)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large leeks, white and pale green parts only, rinsed and roughly chopped

1-quart low-sodium chicken stock

2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters (about 3/4 pound)

1 bay leaf

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

Sliced chives or scallions, for serving

Crispy bacon, chopped, for serving

Step 1: In a stock pot over medium-low heat, melt your butter until it begins foaming. You do not want the butter to brown. Then add you chopped leeks with a little salt and saute them until softened.

Step 2: Add your stock to the pot followed by your potatoes and bay leaf. Bring it up to a boil and then reduce it to a simmer. Cook until your potatoes are completely softened.

Step 3: Remove your bay leaf. Place your soup into a blender (or use an immersion blender) and thoroughly puree your soup until it thickens. It should take on a greenish-white color from the leeks. You can also just use a potato masher for a chunkier, more rustic soup. If you placed your soup in a blender, return it to the pot and leave it on low heat.

Step 4: Add your heavy cream and nutmeg along with salt and fresh white pepper to taste. Simmer for another 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 5: Serve with chives or scallions sprinkled over the top of the soup. You can also add some crispy chopped back and a couple splashes of olive oil for extra richness.

This is a quick and easy soup. It tastes just as good cold as it does hot. There are plenty of ways you can dress it up further if you want. Some grated parmesan or red pepper flakes would be a nice addition. Some spicy chili crisp might be nice too.

That’s it for today.

Please, send me your recipes so I can share them with everyone. My email is tmates@wkmg.com.

Don’t forget to send in your foodie pictures as well through our PinIt! program.

Also, please take the time to rate and review the Florida Foodie podcast.

- Thomas