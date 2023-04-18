A holiday we can all get behind: National Jelly Bean Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a National Jelly Bean Day, and your life is better knowing this information.

Nobody knows when National Jelly Bean Day started, but it doesn’t matter. Jelly beans are fun to eat and even more fun to say. Go ahead, say it three of four times.

According to Jelly Belly, the earliest known appearance of a jelly bean is from 1861 when William Schrafft, a sweets maker from Boston, had the idea to mold jelly into small round shapes. He encouraged people to send them as gifts to soldiers who were away from home during the Civil War.

The sweet beans became popular in the 1930s when they become synonymous with Easter -- because they look like eggs?

I know you’re craving some jelly bean facts, so we have you covered with some Jelly Belly brand info:

It takes between 7 to 14 days to make a Jelly Belly jelly bean

Jelly Belly can make 1,680 Jelly Belly beans per second

There were 15 billion Jelly Belly jelly beans eaten last year

If you laid all those Jelly Belly beans eaten last year end to end, they would circle the earth more than five times

Jelly Belly’s most well-known fan was President Ronald Reagan, who started eating the company’s original jelly beans in the 1960s

There are 5 billion Jelly Belly beans eaten at Easter

There are four calories in one Jelly Belly jelly bean

Jelly Belly beans were the first jelly beans in space, sent on the 1983 Challenger mission by President Reagan as a surprise for the astronauts.

It’s easy to celebrate this made-up holiday. You know what you have to do.

