🥵No turning back until October🌡️

☀️ The hottest week of the year!

So you thought last week was hot, right? Hey, Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

This week was muuuuuch hotter than we’ve seen in awhile! In fact, temperatures were the hottest of the year so far!

We went well into the 90s all week long, with temperatures feeling like above 100 degrees! As hot as it was, we didn’t quite reach records though.

Record high temperatures this time of year are closer to 100 degrees for the actual high. Part of the reason we were experiencing hot temperatures was due to minimal rain as southwest winds “pinned” the east coast seabreeze to the immediate coast.

Never fear! We do live in Florida! Give it a minute and the weather will change. Rain chances will increase just in time for Father’s Day. Click here for more on this weekend’s changes that could feature more storms like what we saw last night.

🥵 Heat index or “feels like” temps aren’t made up numbers 🌡️

Ever step outside this time of year and the humidity greets you before you have two feet out the door? Of course you have. This is Florida! 🌴Hey there, Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you to chat about a little something we call the heat index.

You may hear our team talk about the “feels like” temperature a lot in the upcoming months, but it’s not to hype up the heat forecast. I promise.

It’s because the heat index or the “feels like” temperature can impact your health greatly.

Read more on the difference between the temperature, the heat index and how all these are used to keep you safe by clicking here.

🌀Something to watch in the tropics

If you hadn’t heard, the National Hurricane Center has highlighted a new area to watch in the tropics. It’s WAYYYYY out there though. What’s up, everyone? Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you.

We have a lot of time to watch, but the map below looks a lot more like August than June in the sense of where development could happen. Typically storms develop much closer to home. Here’s the breakdown on the wave emerging off of Africa.

While we do get storms that develop in June, they are more often than not weak. When it comes to Florida and hurricanes in the month of June, a strike is really rare, but it has happened.

Click here to see how many times its happened since the late 1800s.

If you want to stay updated on all things tropics, sign up for my Tropics Watch newsletter. It comes out every Monday and as warranted.