In case you missed it ☀️

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

Just yesterday was the first official day of summer! The air is different and there is a new hope for what the next three months holds — at least that’s the case for me.

I’ve also been rewatching “The Summer I Turned Pretty” before the new season drops next month, so I’ve been in a summer headspace for quite a while now!

Watching this show made me miss my summers as a teen when I would spend time going to the beach, thrifting, eating acai bowls and ending the night with ice cream and some Netflix (when I didn’t have any practices or rehearsals going on).

So — my goal for this summer is to “romanticize” it (as the kiddos say — it’s me. One of the kiddos). And I’m very much looking forward to it 💛.

I hope you all have something this summer you’re looking forward to as well and if you do, let me know!

Mango (Pixabay)

A mango festival? Count me IN 🥭.

The Mango Harvest Festival is returning to Merritt Island’s Sams House Nature Center, bringing live recipe demonstrations and taste samplings. There will also be items up for sale.

Plus, there will be live music to enjoy during the event.

“The 1875 Sams Cabin will be open with exhibits on the Sams family, Ice Age fossils and Native Americans who once inhabited this site. The Mango Harvest Festival is inspired by the heritage of the pioneering Sams family who were successful citrus and pineapple farmers and sugar cane growers in the late 1880s,” event organizers said.

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I know what you’re thinking. “What the heck am I looking at?” And I’m right there with you.

Hosted and curated by Prometheus Esoterica – who bill themselves as the “premier oddities shop” – the Oddities and Curiosities Market is heading to Orlando!

Vendors of the strange and unusual will be setting up shop on Saturday.

