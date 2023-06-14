Get weird at the Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hankering to see the strange, unusual or macabre? If so, the Oddities and Curiosities Market is returning to Orlando with plenty of weird for everyone.

Hosted and curated by Prometheus Esoterica – who bill themselves as the “premier oddities shop” – the event will be held June 24 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 4603 W Colonial Drive.

“We are excited to present to you the best and brightest vendors of the strange and unusual,” organizers said on the event’s Facebook page.

This includes morbid antiques, taxidermy, wet specimens and art from local and national vendors.

The indoor event has a $10 admission for adults and free for anyone 13 and under. Tickets will be sold at the door. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

There will also be food trucks, food vendors and craft beer on the menu, according to organizers.

