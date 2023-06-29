Sunday fun day ☀️

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

Isn’t the PinIt! photo up top so beautiful? Taken by yours truly, my friend and I went farmers’ market hopping this weekend to enjoy the sun and the beautiful weather — even though it was SO hot.

It was so cool to check out the different small businesses at each market and see what everyone’s passions are!

I will say one of the craziest things I saw was a man feeding the pigeons by Lake Eola and having the birds eat off his arm. I hate birds, so that whole scenario — being surrounded by tons of birds — is my literal nightmare. I couldn’t help but watch in shock.

But besides that, if you haven’t been out to one in a while, I highly recommend visiting your local farmers’ markets!

Of course, one of the biggest events coming up is Fourth of July 🎆!

It falls on a Tuesday this year, but there are different events going on throughout the weekend leading up to the holiday if you’re not wanting to be out on a weeknight.

From symphonies to all-day celebrations and, of course, fireworks, there is so much going on all throughout Central Florida.

News 6 is teaming up with the city of Orlando again this year for Fireworks at the Fountain — and you can even watch it from the comfort of your home with multiple viewpoints all on ClickOrlando.com.

Figure out your Fourth of July plans by clicking here for a full county-by-county list of events and fireworks shows.

Ready to be immersed in the beauty of the Indian River Lagoon?

The audiovisual project Sounds of the Lagoon is “the multidisciplinary confluence between music and visual arts to highlight the invaluable role of the Indian River Lagoon in the life of its neighboring communities and on the larger scale of the world.”

🎻 Listen to the Brevard Symphony Orchestra while watching a mini film showcasing the “majesty of the lagoon.”

Best part? It’s free!

Here’s what you need to know.

