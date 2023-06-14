🎳Kids bowl free with shoe rental at these Central Florida locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – School’s out for the summer and, parents, if you’re looking for a way to keep kids active while staying out of the summer heat, you may want to consider bowling.

A group of Central Florida bowling allies are offering free gameplay for kids during the weekdays this summer.

“It’s one of those past times that’s not common anymore, so I wanted to give my kids a chance to do what I used to do as a kid,” parent Amanda Olivares said.

Olivares and her family spent the afternoon at Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, taking down pins.

The perks?

“We get to beat the heat. We all know Central Florida’s really hot,” Olivares said.

Another benefit? The kids are bowling for free. It’s all part of the Aloma Bowling Centers’ kids summer program.

During the weekdays, kids 15 and under can bowl free at one of three Central Florida locations with the purchase of $4 shoe rentals.

“The excitement that the kids get when they knock down those pins and seeing the hard work and jumping around in excitement, that’s the exciting part for me,” Olivares said.

From May 29 to Aug. 11, Airport Lanes in Lake Mary/Sanford, Aloma Bowl in Winter Park and Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando are offering two free bowling games per day to kids 15 and under. The offer is available Monday through Friday from business open to 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and must be completed online before the first visit. To register for Free Bowling for Kids, click here for Airport Lanes in Lake Mary/Sanford, here for Aloma Bowl in Winter Park and here for Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando.

Parents can also join in on the fun! Bowling games for parents and additional games for children can be purchased for $2 per game.

All participants must purchase shoe rentals and a parent or guardian must be present. Free Bowling for Kids is not available on holidays, and it cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. The promotion is not available to summer camps or day cares. Children must be 15 or younger to qualify.

There’s also another program offering free bowling for kids and teens in dozens more locations across Florida, called Kids Bowl Free. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure and fun way for kids to spend time this summer.

Since 2007, more than 35 million kids and families have participated.

Step 1: Find a participating bowling center in your community.

Step 2: Register your kids. Note: Children whose age does not exceed a limit by a participating bowling center are eligible to register for two free games each day of the program all summer long, courtesy of the participating bowling centers along with the schools and organizations. Participating bowling centers set their age limits. See the center registration page for more details.

Step 3: Go bowling all summer!

The following Central Florida bowling allies are participating in Kids Bowl Free.

