Celebrate Space Shuttle Atlantis’ 10th birthday at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – It will soon be Space Shuttle Atlantis’ 10-year anniversary since its launch and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be celebrating this milestone.

Included with park admission are live in-person panels. These panels will be hosted by John Zarrella at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

Guests will be able to hear mission memories firsthand from veteran NASA astronauts, including some of which flew on Atlantis.

The astronauts are planning to answer pre-submitted questions via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #Atlantis10. To participate, you can visit the KSC’s social channels and use the hashtag leading up to the event. Questions will be selected at random.

Selfie opportunities will also be available.

Current astronauts in attendance will include Anna Fisher, of the STS-51-A, William “Bill” Shepard, U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame member of the STS-27 mission, and Jim Reilly of the STS-117, STS-104 and STS-89 missions.

For more information, guests can visit the Kennedy Space Center website.

