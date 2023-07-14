🏖️ A weekend away

Good Friday morning, everyone!

Landon here with another newsletter dropping into your inbox this week. It’s kind of weird, but this week I didn’t step foot in any theme park. As your theme park expert, every week you would think I would have visited one of Central Florida’s attractions. I spent last weekend dealing with some car issues (long story) and then just relaxed on the beach at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort.🌴🌊

The quaint beachside resort is the perfect weekend getaway during the hot summer. It not only has some great spots to relax at the beach or pool, but it never really feels super busy. I managed to pop the drone up this past weekend and get a good shot of the resort. I managed to spot one shark in the water before the rain forced me to head indoors. If the rain does not get you there, those pesky no-see-ums WILL. 🦟 My arms have been an itchy mess this week.

Anyway, enough about me. I wanted to spotlight a previous article that Disney did about the work being done at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort when it comes to sea turtle conservation. 🐢 I saw a number of nests roped off.

This year marks the 20th year of leaders recording sea turtle nests on the beach. Since the program started, Disney said teams have recorded more than 20,000 sea turtle nests! That’s pretty awesome. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, sea turtles typically nest in March along Florida’s southeast Atlantic coast, while nesting begins on the Gulf coast and north Florida beaches in April or May. If you see a nest, FWC says give them space, minimize disturbances, and keep the beaches clean and dark.

Alrighty, let’s get to some of the big stories back at the theme parks, shall we? 😄

Going Upside Down

(Universal)

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights is ready to take you back to Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside Down. Guests at this year’s event will get to walk-through several iconic moments from Netflix’s series 4 of “Stranger Things.” *Spoiler Alert* Universal said guests will even come face-to-face with the terrifying and evil character Vecna.

This is not the first time that the “Stranger Things” series has been featured at Halloween Horror Nights. If you recall, fans of the show got a haunted house in 2018 and 2019. In addition to the haunted house announcement, Halloween Horror Nights also announced that all tickets and multi-night passes are ON SALE NOW.

Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Orlando on Sept. 1.

(Disney)

If you’re not hungry this morning, trust me you’re about to be! One article that has shown a lot of interest this week is about the food and drinks coming to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The event kicks off on July 27 and will feature nearly 30 Global Marketplaces, live entertainment, family events and a variety of merchandise. Like in previous festivals, the Odyssey center will have a special theme. We have had an Orange Bird- and Figment-themed area in months past. Now, we’re getting a takeover from Muppet Labs. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, will be whipping up some scientific snacks and mind-blowing beverages including Orange-Cardamom Wings and a Frozen Fusion and Pickle Milkshakes. 🍲

This year’s festival will have some new marketplaces including Char & Chop, Wine & Wedge and Bubbles & Brine. I’ll have much more to say about the festival as it inches closer. In the meantime, don’t get too hungry on me looking at those menus. 😋😋

Final flight ✈️

(Legoland Florida)

Legoland Florida announced this week that one of its attractions will soon be closing. We’re talking about “Flying School.” 🛫

This inverted coaster will be closing on the same day as National Roller Coaster Day. It’s been thrilling guests for more than a decade back when the park was originally Cypress Gardens. Back then the attraction was called “Swamp Thing.” Legoland said the attraction will be removed for a new experience in the future. If you’re heading out there for one final flight - be sure an check out the park’s Summer Block Party, which is happening through Aug. 13. Tell Shark Suit Guy 🦈 I said hello! 👋

Medal reveal 🥇

(RunDisney)

🚨 Attention runners - AWESOME medals ahead! 🚨

If you’re participating in this fall’s upcoming runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, I’m super jealous. 🏃 This week, runDisney shared a first look at the finisher medals that will be handed out to participants. The event begins Nov. 2 and will feature a 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and the Two Course Challenge. Something really special for this year’s race, runners will have the chance to take home a medal inspired by “Encanto” or Figment. I checked to see if there was any chance to sign up for the race, but in-person races are currently sold out. How many of you have signed up for an upcoming runDisney race? Let me know by emailing me: lmcreynolds@wkmg.com. Let’s talk training plans! 😁

Certified center ✅

(Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex)

This story is pretty cool for a lot of families out there. This week, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex announced that it has now been recognized as a Certified Autism Center. 🚀 The complex recently partnered the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to earn the special accreditation. As a Certified Autism Center, the space complex will provide a number of things including specialized and trained front-line team members to better assist those with specific needs, sensory guidance signage around the complex and designated low sensory areas where where guests with sensory sensitivities can take a break and relax. The complex is the latest Central Florida attraction to get the special accreditation.👈

🐎 Cinderella story

(Disney)

Finally this week, something special was born at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. 😊 Disney said a Shetland pony was born on July 11. They say the foal is hanging out with mom, Lady, and doing well in the pasture. In the future, the new pony will help pull Cinderella’s carriage alongside its sister, Lily, who was born in 2019. Disney has not announced if the foal is a boy or girl.

I think that’s it for this week.

I hope you have an incredible weekend, and I will talk to you all again next week.

-Landon 😀