Name a better feeling 😍

Would you look at that?!

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

Honestly, I live for beautiful sunsets and the peace only a summer night can bring 😌. Isn’t it the best? Shoutout to PinIt! user Joe Bavuso for sharing this gorgeous view from Ocala.

Side note: You ever wonder why the sunrises or sunsets are waaaay more vibrant after storms? Click here to learn why. It might surprise you 👀.

Here’s what is happening this weekend ⤵️

(Pixabay)

So tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999 🎵

Starting tonight, the ‘90s Night Market is taking over Founders Square in downtown Avalon Park.

The market will feature music, food and drink specials, local vendors and even a themed Zumba class 🕺 (yes, this emoji looks more ‘70s-era, but I was limited by my options).

The market and nostalgia are free, but some activities will cost an additional fee. Click here to learn more.

(2021 Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC)

One of my all-time favorite movies is “Jurassic Park.” It’s simply the best, I don’t make the rules.

And now, those on the coast can have their moment with the dinos 🦖.

Take a step back in time with Jurassic Quest this weekend in Daytona Beach and admire the giants that once walked the Earth.

While you can of course enjoy “true-to-life size dinosaurs,” BUT you can also take your family for some egg-citing crafts and meet baby dinos 🥚!

Click here for more information and for tickets.

Other happenings:

🌵‘The Wild West’ film music concert in Viera: Space Coast Symphony Orchestra salutes the wild, wild West in an epic film concert that celebrates Western movie and TV scores from the likes of John Barry, Elmer Bernstein, Dimitri Tiomkin, John Williams, Jerry Goldsmith, Bruce Broughton, Ennio Morricone, while the scenes play out on the big screen. Click here to check out more details.

🎒 Central Florida back-to-school events offer free backpacks, supplies and more: Students in Central Florida are set to go back to school, and many events in the days leading up to the start of the school year are offering free supplies and more. Click here for a full county-by-county list of events, all starting this weekend.

Don't forget! Go back to school in style! Here's your chance to ride along with Trooper Steve: One lucky winner will win the chance for their child to be picked up by our very own Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve in his new patrol truck. Click here to enter (it's free!).

🎥 Outdoor movie fun: Enjoy watching “Uncharted,” featuring Tom Holland (aka Spider-man) in Orlando’s most beautiful garden tomorrow night. Click here to learn more.

🎤 ...Ready For It?: Taylor Swift is coming back to Florida and bringing The Eras Tour to South Florida. You can register to catch the concerts. Click here to see tour dates and more.

That’s it from me!

Have a great weekend, everyone :)

- Brenda