It’s fall, y’all 🍂

Corn maze (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The first official day of fall is Saturday, which means most of the farms across Central Florida are preparing to open for the season with fall festivals, hay rides and more family fun.

Most of the locations offer a variety of experiences and make for memorable moments with loved ones. 🤤 I know I can’t be the only one drooling over apple cider donuts.

My friends and I are planning to head out to one of the farms in the next few weeks.

✨ Click here ✨ to check out our county-by-county breakdown of the fall events you can attend this season 🥳.

Side note: Don’t forget to submit your photos to PinIt! I’d love to see the mazes, food and more you check out from this list.

(Space Coast Pride handout image)

Space Coast Pridefest is back again 🏳️‍🌈!

This is the second year the event is in downtown Melbourne.

A parade will start the day’s festivities followed by the festival, which will feature over 160 vendors and have all-day live entertainment 🎵.

This year, event organizers have created an app that gives you access to the day’s schedule, maps and other important information.

For everything you need to know, click here.

Other happenings:

🍻 Oktoberfest happenings: The Brass Tap in Palm Coast is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event with live music, giveaways and stein hoisting. Hollerbach’s in Sanford is teaming up with Deviant Wolfe Brewing to offer authentic German food for a night of fun. Click here to check it out or see other events happening in Central Florida.

💃 Orlando Salsa Festival: Prepare to dance the night away to the electrifying rhythms of salsa and experience a once-in-a-lifetime concert event at Amway Center. Click here for tickets.

🏴‍☠️ Pirate Pub Crawl in Cocoa Village: Revelers ages 21 and older are invited to buckle their swashes and join a pirate-themed pub crawl through Cocoa Village this weekend. Click here to check out tickets.

