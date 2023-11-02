We’re in it 🍂

This morning really felt like a classic fall morning, right?

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

As much as I’m a baby when the temperature drops below 60 🥶, I absolutely loved being able to wear my sweater comfortably outside and even use my heater! To be clear, though, I really do love fall!

I was able to see fall leaves again last month when I went up north. The picture above was taken by yours truly and it was while I was walking around Sleepy Hollow Cemetery (yes, I did see the Headless Horseman). There’s something about being out in nature and taking in the cool air. I really love it ❤️.

If you’re new here, I’ve shared with you all once upon a time that I used to live in Colorado for a bit. The mountains and proximity to trails are a couple of things I miss.

The weather this weekend is also going to be lovely — here’s what we have going on ⤵️

(CITY OF ORLANDO)

Speaking of fall 🍂,

Fall Fiesta in the Park is back with food vendors, live entertainment and a beer garden this weekend at Lake Eola. There will also be crafter booths, which you can check out to see what is available for potential holiday gifts for your friends or family 🛍️!

And if you’re not heading to the event but are planning to go downtown, check out the road closures before you go.

For all things Fall Fiesta in the Park, click here.

(Pixabay)

Ocala barbecue, live-fire creations and more are kicking off a weekend of Ocala’s Food & Wine Festival 🍷.

The festival is at the World Equestrian Center and “promises a blend of celebrity-chef-led experiences, captivating culinary competitions, and multi-course meals paired with beer, wine, and spirits.”

You can check out cooking competitions, attend educational classes and cooking demonstrations.

Click here for more and to buy your tickets.

Other happenings:

🤖 Invent, create, be curious: Where can you learn to solder, witness fighting robots and see a skunk-shaped art car? Well, at the Orlando Maker Faire, of course. The event, which dubs itself “The Greatest Show & Tell On Earth” is happening Saturday and Sunday. Click here to learn more.

🎡 Space Coast State Fair swings into Brevard County: Live music, rides, pro wrestling and even a haunted house are here in Brevard County with the Space Coast State Fair. Click here for tickets.

🤤 Last call! Taste of Space Fall Bites: Taste of Space is in its final weekend at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Don’t miss out on “spectacular food and sweet treats that will send your taste buds off-planet.” Click here for more.

🕑 Set your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend. But wait, weren’t we going to get rid of daylight saving time, you ask? Wasn’t there a bill in Congress a few years back? Well, yeah. Here’s what you need to know.

🍻 Orlando Beer Festival heads to town: Music, food and, of course, beer are part of the lineup this weekend at the Orlando Beer Festival in the Milk District. Here’s what you need to know.

I hope everyone has an amazing weekend! Catch ya’ next week,

- Brenda