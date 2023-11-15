Time is slipping away⏳

Hey there Florida Foodie friends,

It is I, the distant memory of your wasted youth, Thomas Mates.

This week, I am really feeling the passage of time.

For starters, my birthday was just a few days ago — as I mentioned in my last newsletter. I hit the ripe old age of 37. Now, I’m sure many of you are thinking “This handsome young man has no right to complain about his age.”

To that I say, I had red sauce at lunch the other day and had to live with hours of heartburn after that. So, yeah, I’m feeling my age a bit.

That being said, my wonderful wife made sure I had a really great birthday. She took me to JuJu, which you may recognize from a previous Florida Foodie. It was delicious. We also checked out Orlando’s Beer Spa, which I highly recommend.

Aside from my personal reminder of my mortality, we are heading full-steam into the New Year with just a few weeks to go. Thanksgiving is next week and I feel wholly unprepared. Fortunately, my closest family is thousands of miles away, so I don’t have to prep for guests, but I still plan to make a big feast and I have no idea what that looks like at the moment.

OK, that’s enough kvetching about the forward march of time. Let’s get into it.

Andy Sheeter helped to transform Winter Garden with his brewery, Crooked Can Brewing Company.

He got the idea to start the business when he went on a trip to Colorado and decided Central Florida was ripe for a craft brewery. The brewery opened in 2015. Now, nearly 10 years later, he is getting ready to expand his operations with a giant new brewery. This time he is setting up shop in Minneola.

Sheeter had a really great conversation about his business’ growth with Lisa Bell and Candace Campos on the latest episode of Florida Foodie.

And you can also find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube, as well.

Small Bites🥦

More Tex-Mex🌮: The founder of Tijuana Flats and his son just opened a brand new Tex-Mex restaurant called Big Taco. Check out the details here.

New home🟥🐼: Popular food trailer Red Panda Noodle is finally moving into a brick-and-mortar location. It will be sharing the space with another restaurant, Cupid’s Hot Dogs. Click here to find out when it will be opening.

No thanks🍗: I love Thanksgiving and all of the food that comes with it. That being said, some people are a little more picky about their holiday feast. Here’s a ranking of the foods people like the least at Thanksgiving.

Something to try at home 🍽️

So, recently I found myself inundated with overripe bananas. What else can you do with overripe bananas but make banana bread? I don’t have the answer to that question, so I just made banana bread.

That being said, I am not a natural baker. So, I needed a really stupid simple recipe. This is that recipe and it turned out great for me. I hope it turns out great for you too.

This recipe is adapted slightly from Tasty.

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas

⅓ cup butter, melted

½ cup sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

salt, to taste

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup chocolate chunks

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Then, in a bowl, mash your bananas together until smooth and then add your melted butter until it is completely combined.

Step 2: Add the sugar, egg, vanilla, baking soda, salt and flour to the bowl and stir until smooth.

Step 3: Fold in your chocolate chunks and make sure they are evenly distributed. Pour your mixture into a greased loaf pan.

Step 4: Bake for 50 minutes to an hour, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Step 5: Cool completely and serve.

As I said, this is a stupid simple recipe. It only uses one bowl and the result is delicious and moist. If I can do it, so can you. I enjoyed having mine with a generous dollop of peanut butter spread over the top.

That’s it for today.

- Thomas