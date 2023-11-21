🌟 Step into the light 🎄

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

I know, it’s not Thursday. While it’s not the normal day you receive this newsletter, I figured tomorrow would be best to spend with family and friends. However, lots is going on this weekend as the holiday season kicks into full gear so I had to stop by your inbox.

Let’s get into it ⤵️

Leu Gardens (Dazzling Nights 2022 Photos by Quay Hu)

I’m a December baby, so I love all things this time of year brings. One of my favorite activities is driving through the neighborhoods and seeing Christmas lights. So, I’m SO excited to check out some of the events happening this season.

I already marked my calendar for a few festivals 👀, and so can you.

From tree lightings to festivals, there’s a lot happening this weekend to celebrate the start of the holiday season. Check out light displays, jump aboard a train, chat with Santa, see “snow” and lots more with family and friends 🎄🎅.

I put together a WHOLE LIST of different happenings in each county. ✨ Click here to check it out. ✨

** ICYMI: The annual Space Coast Light Festival in Palm Bay was canceled. Click here to read more from the organizers.

Other happenings:

🎶 FusionFest is back! The free, two-day festival is highlighting cultural diversity in Central Florida. There will be more than 110 different cultures to experience “music, dance, food, visual arts, spoken word, games and interactive activities.” Click here to learn more.

😈 Find Krampus in Central Florida: If you’re one to forget about Santa, there are lots of events going on with Krampus. This European monster is Santa’s helper, punishing naughty children by putting them in a sack or basket to carry them away every Krampusnacht. Click here to check out the list.

🎻 Sounds of the Season 🎄: Listen to the Brevard Symphony Orchestra perform holiday classics and favorites. Click here for tickets.

🎢 Central Florida theme parks, attractions offer Black Friday deals: Just in time for the holiday season, Central Florida’s theme parks are offering unbeatable deals and great low pricing on tickets and annual passes. Here’s what they are.

I hope everyone has a great and safe Thanksgiving!

Catch you all next week,

- Brenda