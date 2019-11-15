Will I see you at the mall? 🎄

Today's the start of my favorite time of year.

I'm writing this newsletter to you right from the heart of Mall at Millenia to kick off Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree campaign. If you can, come by and see us, adopt an angel, and make this Christmas extra special for a member of the Central Florida community.

Don't worry, I have today's headlines, too, since I know that's why you're here. ;)

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🇺🇸 Another day, another impeachment hearing

At least that's how it seems this week. The House impeachment hearings continued Friday with Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was suddenly recalled back to the U.S. by President Donald Trump. The president took to Twitter as she was testifying and some drama has stirred up surrounding Trump's tweets. Click here for the latest on the hearings and what it all means.

🏈 Hold on to your helmets

I'm sure you have, considering our entire newsroom has been loudly debating this all day, but if you haven't heard, Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett is indefinitely suspended from the NFL following a fight that broke out during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last night, during which he took off his helmet and struck another player with it. Though some think Garrett should face charges, police say he isn't. Find out how the whole incident unfolded and why no charges have been filed.

🧠 Will you get dementia?

Have you ever even thought about the possibility that you could? New research suggests that many older Americans might be underestimating their risk. See what else the study reveals and how doctors are responding to the findings.

☔ Gloomy Friday

That's pretty much an oxymoron, in my opinion, since it's nearly impossible to be sad when we're this close to the weekend, but the gray sky and rain might make you feel that way. Don't worry; I hear it's setting us up for a pretty nice weekend. 😉 Get the full forecast to see what's in store.

Heads up: The weekend is going to be nice, but not exactly water park weather. If that's what you had planned for the weekend, click here.

👼 Adopt your angel

Like I said, it's my favorite time of year. News 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army once again to make Christmas extra special for thousands of Central Floridians. But we can't do it alone! Click here to find out how you can get in on the giving.

If you're coming out to the mall, please come by and say "hi." 😊 We're excited to see you!