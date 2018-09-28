News 6 Getting Results: Parents take action to get new school zone; flu season Q&A

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

News 6 and parents get results for one Orange County school. The parents wanted the street in front of Dr. Phillips Elementary to be designated as a school zone. Watch Mike Holfeld's story below to see how the parents' efforts got results.

New school zone to be established near Dr. Phillips Elementary after parents take action

A series of car smash-and-grabs in Altamonte Springs ends with arrests. Police say the car burglaries happened the same days each week and during the same time of day. On top of that, police say what happened after each smash-and-grab was similar. Erik von Ancken explains how the common theme led investigators to the suspects.

Detectives camp out for 20 hours to catch serial car burglar suspects

It's Hispanic Heritage Month, a time that celebrates the Hispanic community and its contributions to America. This week we celebrated the men and women who are part of Orange County's Fire Rescue Department. Carolina Cardona shares the story of a Puerto Rico-born firefighter who had been an airline attendant previously.

Orange County firefighters reflect on roots during Hispanic Heritage Month

A record number of people died from the flu in the U.S. last year. An estimated 80,000 people died from influenza and flu complications, making it the deadliest flu season in more than 40 years, according to new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kirstin O'Connor spoke with doctors at Centra Care to find out why last year's flu season was so bad.

Q&A: Why last year's flu season was so bad

Here's how to get your free yearly flu shot with News 6 and Centra Care

We know teachers spend their own money to buy much-needed school supplies for their students. On average, teachers drop about $480 out of their own pockets each year. So one business decided to ease some of the financial strain for teachers at Tangelo Park Elementary. Julie Broughton takes us to the surprise check reveal. See her story here:

Donation helps Tangelo Park Elementary teachers buy school supplies

Mary Jones, a News 6 viewer in Orange City, says she went a week without cool air in her home. Her air conditioner broke. She called Mid Florida Air Conditioning to fix the problem, which it did quickly. But that's not why Jones is praising the company. Watch Clay LePard's story below to see why she is rejoicing over her bill.

Air conditioning company repairs Volusia senior's A/C at 'no charge,' just because

This week's Getting Results Award winner is helping the homeless but in her own unique way. Robyne King helps four-legged animals. Matt Austin shares King's story here:

Mobile pet care gets results for homeless in Orange County

