The Weekly Newsletter: U.S. Rep. Murphy visits 'The Weekly'

News 6 catches up with U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy

Expected delays in the I-4 Ultimate Project timeline and reports of Russia hackers gaining access to databases in two Florida counties have been in the Florida news lately. Both were topics of discussion between News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth and Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy on "The Weekly." Murphy said she is working with her congressional colleagues to see which counties were affected. For a recap of the interview, click here.

Caught on camera: Bounce house goes airborne at birthday party

Mike Simonian told News 6 - that partygoers had finished a bouncing session in his backyard on Monday, before going inside his home. Seconds later, strong winds picked up the inflatable bounce house and carry it into the neighbor's yard.

Small plane lands on I-4 during rush hour traffic

Crashes on I-4 often involve vehicles, but on Thursday, a car driving near the Maitland Boulevard junction was clipped by a plane. To see why the plane had to make an emergency landing, click here.

News 6 drives change in Florida

A near three-year effort involving News 6 anchor Matt Austin, lawmakers and viewers helped get results for Florida. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that makes texting while driving a primary offense. Here are five things to know about the new Florida law.

Bria by air: Dog takes to the Sanford skies with human co-pilot

Two words: "Mutt muffs."

Special delivery for many Publix sub fans

Chicken tender, turkey or Italian. Make it whole and make it Boar's Head. You can now get your favorite sandwich delivered to your door. Click here to see how to put in your first order.

