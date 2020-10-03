Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running for US House District 9

Three candidates are hoping to secure a win in Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which includes all of Osceola and parts of Orange and Polk counties.

The district includes Florida’s major theme parks, as well as cattle and farmland. Nearly 689,000 people live in District 9, according to the last U.S. Census.

Incumbent and Democrat Darren Soto currently holds the seat. In the previous three elections, the District has elected Democratic candidates. The last time a Republican won the Congressional seat was in 2010.

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

William P. “Bill” Olson (R)

Olson, of Davenport, retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years of service. According to his campaign website, he is a decorated soldier and served multiple tours in the Middle East, including during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. Following his military career, Olson worked for Disney Parks as an educator and guide. According to his campaign philosophy, Olson doesn’t believe in making personal attacks for political gain. His campaign issues include reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs, dismantling radical Islam, fighting “job-killing” regulations and strengthening the nation’s border by building a wall. Olson also supports repealing the Affordable Care Act. Olson and his wife, Lienhuong, have four adult sons. Click here to read more about the candidate.

Darren Soto (D)

Congressman Soto was first elected in 2016 to represent Florida’s 9th Congressional District. He’s proud to be the first person of Puerto Rican descent to serve in Congress from Florida. He’s a lawyer, legislator and environmentalist. According to his campaign website, after graduating from Rutgers University and George Washington University School of Law, he went into practice in Orlando to stand up for people in the courtroom. He was first elected to the Florida House at the age of 29 and served for five and a half years. He was then elected to the Florida Senate and served four years. He believes in bringing high-paying, high tech jobs to Central Florida, protecting the environment, protecting health care, helping families facing foreclosure and improving education. His wife, Amanda, has worked as a math and science coach in the Osceola and Orange County Public school districts and is a current member of the Osceola County Classroom Teachers Association. You can read more about where he stands on key issues by clicking here.

Clay Hill (WRI)

Hill is a write-in candidate in the U.S. House District 9 race. Very little information about Hill could be found leading up to the election. Click here to see his Ballotpedia page.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

