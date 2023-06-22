Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Lynn Rieth

Check out the Sonic Prep Player of the Week featuring Lynn Rieth of Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A high school graduation just means one step closer to the college dream. And for Lynn Rieth, it’s the next step in her basketball career.

Rieth just graduated from Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne. She played varsity for three years at Holy Trinity, where she helped them win a district championship all three years. Rieth dominated on both sides of the court, knocking down shots and locking down on defense.

Rieth plans to play both shooting guard and point guard at Easter Florida State College. She said she’s looking forward to the different challenges.

“One, being my height factor and then two, just trying to handle the ball,” Rieth said. “My scoring ability helps. It’ll make me a better player overall, so I’ll be more of a threat. (And) just competing with older girls that are all at high levels.”

