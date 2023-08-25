NASCAR driver Joey Logano signs autographs in Winter Springs

NASCAR driver Joey Logano took time out of his busy schedule on Thursday to stop by a local Planet Fitness in Winter Springs to meet fans and sign autographs.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – NASCAR driver Joey Logano took time out of his busy schedule on Thursday to stop by a local Planet Fitness in Winter Springs to meet fans and sign autographs.

“It’s nice to do,” Logano said. “At the racetrack, it’s a lot harder because I have a job, and I’m trying to get in the car. Or I’m in a different mode; I’m very intense at the racetrack. I’m trying to think about how do we win the race. When I come to an appearance like this where I’m switched off, I can have fun and joke around, especially when people bring their kids. We have a good time.”

Logano and the other racers are in town for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 26 at the Daytona International Speedway, the NASCAR regular-season finale. There are a few spots up for grabs to make it into the playoffs, but Logano is already in.

“For us, it’s to go out there and try to win the race,” Logano said about the upcoming race. “Points don’t mean a whole bunch to us at this point. It’s going to be aggressive, go out there, get ourselves towards the end of the race and try to win at Daytona again. Everybody has different agendas. There are some guys that have to win to get into the playoffs, and that gets pretty sketchy out there, and it probably will be at the end of the race.”

Logano won the Daytona 500 in 2015 and is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. He drives the No. 22 car and has partnered with Planet Fitness since 2015.

