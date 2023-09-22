ODDS/WATCH: No. 20 Miami vs. Temple

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 0-0 ACC) look to remain undefeated when visiting the Temple Owls (2-1, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday afternoon.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, September 23, at 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

WATCH: ESPN2

RADIO: 560 WQAM

ODDS: Miami -23.5; O/U 47 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Miami boasts a 13-1 record against Temple, the last meeting being in 2005 with a 34-3 Miami win. From 1992-2003, both teams were in the Big East when a majority of the matchups took place. Miami left the Big East after 13 years for the ACC in 2004.

This is the first road game in 2023 for Miami after three straight victories at home. The Hurricanes will look for their first 4-0 start since 2017.

Miami cruised to a 48-7 win over Bethune-Cookman last week. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Miami had a total 240 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman.

Jacolby George, Xavier Restrepo and Colbie Young — three wide receivers for Miami — each have at least 15 catches and 200 receiving yards through three weeks. The only other team with three players with 15 catches and 200 yards is the Colorado Buffaloes.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: